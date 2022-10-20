The Houston Astros They came from behind to break the new york yankeesand win the first game of the American League Championship Series in the Major League Baseball (MLB) by board of 2-4.

Behind a magnificent Justin Verlander, who finished with 11 strikeouts, one run allowed, one walk, and 3 hits, the Astros took advantage of the motivation of playing in the Minute Maid Parkhis house, to get the victory.

For the second game, scheduled to start this afternoon at 5:37 p.m. Pacific time, Luis Severino was chosen to start for the Yankees, while Framber Valdez will do it for the Texans.

Rematch?

For Severino, who has his 8 years as a major league professional with the ‘Bronx Bombers‘, could well take this series as a rematch, having been eliminated precisely by the Astros in the Championship Series of 2017 and 2019, although the 28-year-old Dominican does not see it that way.

“It is not revenge, but we have to play. I do think we lost here. Guys have to remember that feeling and try not to feel that way this year. Try to be better, go out with that mindset and win games”, Severino said, in statements collected by MLB.com.

Framber Valdez will take the mound for the Astros. Photo: AFP

Severino already saw action in the current postseason, in the third of the Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians, a game in which he left a record of 5.2 innings worked, 3 earned runs, 8 hits, and striking out 8 rivals.

“For me, that is in the past. We have to focus on the present now. We are facing a team that beat us a couple of times, and we have to go out and give 100% and play good baseballSeverino added when asked about feeling a rematch factor as motivation.

By Framber Valdezin the regular season he was one of the best pitchers for the Astros, with 17 wins and 6 losses, with an ERA of 2.82, and 194 strikeouts, while in his only start in these playoffs, in the second of the Division Series against the Seattle Mariners, worked for 5 2/3 innings, allowing 2 earned runs, 4 hits, walking 3 and striking out 6 batters.