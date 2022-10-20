In the resumption of the match between Gimnasia and Mouth After the incidents that occurred 13 days ago, Darío Benedetto, Xeneize striker, was injured with visible signs of pain and concern on his face. The striker had been raising his level in recent games and this injury cut off the football “momentum” that he had been going through. Despite his injury, Boca got a very important 2-1 victory.
All this happened 9 minutes into the first half in a play in which the forward of the blue and eyed team tried to pass to the wing after a shipment by Carlos Zambrano and immediately threw the grass after making a gesture to the bench that he could not continue in the match due to his left leg injury.
The cameras of the official transmission were able to capture the moment in which the experienced striker tells a Lobo player: “I tore everything up.” So this injury would leave him out of the remainder of the championship and he would not see action until the start of the 2023 Argentine soccer season.
In this key duel for the title, Hugo Ibarra decided that Gonzalo Morales, the powerful youth center forward, would replace Pipa in the match that ended in victory in La Plata.
