Eva Gunari on a picnic with her family in Mjoterske, Sweden. Eva’s mission in life is to educate more people about the wonderful treasures that await them outside their homes, in reference to the importance of positive interaction with nature. For more than a decade, Ms. Gunari, a 56-year-old Swedish woman, has been trying to restore people’s relationship with nature by teaching them how to forage. Through her lessons on picking wild herbs and identifying edible plants, she aims to help locals and foreign visitors alike better understand nature. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times).
