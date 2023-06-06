Mixed Martial Arts fighter, Mauro Chaulet, d.e 36 years old, died on May 14 after a shootout with the Police, in Porto Alegre, Brazil. It all started in a bar with an altercation between the athlete himself and an agent who was out of business hours.

Chaulet took the gun from the man, who was in civilian clothes, and fired a shot at him in the groin. According to the official report, the event occurred at midnight. According to the same report, after notifying the security forces of what happened so that they approach the place, the athlete tried to flee the establishment in his Mercedes-Benz C 250 car.

Did you open fire?

At that moment, he opened fire on the police officers, who fired back while Chaulet was still driving. Finally, he stopped him when he crashed into another car and died before reaching the hospital.

The fighter had a history of injuries, criminal organization and the use of false documents. He was accompanied in the car by a woman who received two shots in her abdomen, for which she has already undergone surgery. She, at the same time, also has a history of injuries, falsification of documents, embezzlement and threats.

The witness

An anonymous witness, an employee of the place where the incident occurred, gave his version of the events and explained that the policeman shot himself in the leg when the athlete tried to get his weapon out of him. In addition, according to this story, Chaulet would have had a disagreement with the woman who accompanied the man. The agent’s life is not in danger, since he was successfully operated on at the Pronto Socorro hospital.

For her part, Chaulet’s partner, identified as Raquel de Maya Almeida, After recovering from his injuries, he assured that his partner did not shoot the policemen before being shot. In turn, he says that he does not remember seeing the civilian officer wounded in the groin.

According to the local media Radio Guaíba, the Civil Police investigates an alternative line to the facts presented by the policeman involved in the fight.

In dialogue with the aforementioned outlet, delegate Eric Dutra confirmed that the policemen received care at the Pronto Socorro Hospital. In turn, he admitted that “there is more than one version” and they are “reviewing each” of them. “We are also analyzing images and comparing reports,” he revealed.

Meanwhile, the director of Homicide Department, Mario Souzapointed out that other witnesses confirmed that Chaulet took possession of the policeman’s weapon.

“There was a fight inside the bar, between third parties, and Chaulet would have intervened to hit the military police officer,” he said. The misunderstanding would have started between the agent’s companion and another woman, who accompanied a friend of the athlete.

Mauro Chaulet had a record of 13 fights won and nine lost in the UFC featherweight category, the most important company in the world of Mixed Martial Arts. His last fight had been against his compatriot, Manoel Sousa, by KTO in the second round.



