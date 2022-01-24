the cosplay of Mitsuri Kanroji from Meltyminx it’s one of the best representations of the demon slayer we’ve seen so far. This pillar of love Kimetsu no Yaiba He gives us a version that reveals all his hidden power with his unique nichirin sword that no one else can handle.

like the cosplay of Mitsuri Kanroji from Meltyminx portrays, this girl is a very emotional and kind person, but capable of destroying the most powerful demons without even hesitating. The expression that he gave in his work that he shared in the Reddit from Kimetsu no Yaiba it is one that combines safety with charm, power and beauty.

The character of this warrior is recognized by the company of demon hunters as affable, as she spends her time constantly complimenting people in her mind, even in her first contact with them. Tanjirou Kamado, recognizes his value as a warrior and celebrates it with great affection. But, they also know that she is one of the most powerful warriors in the entire organization, a girl to be feared.

this cosplay of Mitsuri Kanroji demonstrates that other side that we still don’t see in the series, his fearsome power against the upper moons under the command of Muzan Kibbutsuji. In fact, one of the most anticipated fights of the anime adaptation of Kimetsu no Yaiba it is against the upper fourth moon.

The cosplay of Mitsuri Kanroji from Meltyminx, the best of Kimetsu no Yaiba

In this cosplay of Mitsuri Kanroji from Meltyminx, she’s wearing a long-sleeved white haori over her black demon slayer outfit, with a couple of open buttons and a different nichiri sword than the rest, why?

the cosplay of Mitsuri Kanroji has a sword Nichirin unique with a personalized design with the guard in the form of hearts intertwined horizontally and vertically, with the handle bordered with hearts and the blade of the katana is fuchsia, being of a flexible design which due to its physique. She is the only one who can use this weapon.

