Brasilia, Brazil.- After the assault and riot to the buildings that house the three powers in Brasiliathe inquiries and investigations continue, especially in the context of the alleged participation of police and military security managers on January 8.

For this reason, fifty members of the Armed forces who were performing security duties Alvorada Palacethe official residence, were dismissed by order of the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, which further demonstrates the distrust of the president.

They are forty soldiers from the Armed forces who worked in a department of the General Secretariat of the Presidency who is in charge of the security of the official residence and others who were part of the Institutional Security Cabinet (GSI), one of the most designated organizations after the attacks on the Esplanade of the Ministries.

Lula da Silva He had already expressed the suspicion that certain sectors of the security forces and the military assigned to public buildings participated in or allowed the mob of Jair Bolsonaro’s followers to achieve so much.

“There were many accomplices, accomplices in the Military police, accomplices in the Armed Forces. I am convinced that the doors of the Planato Palace were opened from the inside because they were not broken,” he said last Thursday.

Lula’s suspicions extend to a large part of his cabinet and the workers party (PT), where they have even questioned the management of the Defense Minister, Jose Mucioone of those questioned in this crisis for not having acted before against the Bolsonarista camps that rose up in front of the headquarters of the Army and that they asked for a coup.

Previously, the head of Casa Civil, Rui Costa, stated that one of the most questioned institutions is the Institutional Security Cabinet (GSI), which he said will be almost completely renovated.

The GSI is made up of approximately 1,100 officials, most of whom belong to the Armed Forces to take charge of the security of the facilities and of the authorities, although there are also civilians in administrative areas.