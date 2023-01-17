The head of the IMF, Georgieva, recalled the meaning of the song “Do Russians want wars” at a forum in Davos

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva reminded the guests of the economic forum in Davos, Switzerland, the meaning of the song “Do Russians Want Wars”. This is reported RIA News.

“There is a famous Russian song – “Do the Russians want wars”. And the main message of this song is no, they don’t want to,” the head of the organization assured.

According to Georgieva, even century-old wars ended at the negotiating table, so it is necessary to find the possibility of a diplomatic solution to the conflict as soon as possible.

“And, of course, this will be great news for the global economy,” the head of the IMF added.

At the same time, Georgieva urged the West not to succumb to Russophobia and pay attention to “wonderful smart Russians who do not agree with this policy.”

On April 7, it became known that the video with the song “Do Russians Want Wars” was blocked on YouTube for Russian users. When I try to open a video that was published in 2011, I get a message that it is not available. “This content is blocked in the domain of your country at the request of government agencies,” the video hosting said.

The song “Do Russians Want Wars” was first performed in 1961. The text for it was written by the Soviet poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko, the music was written by the composer Eduard Kolmanovsky.