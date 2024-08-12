The first half of the 2024 season has seen the progressive and impressive growth of the McLarenwhich with the first career successes of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri now occupies second place in the Constructors’ Championship, 42 points behind reigning world champion Red Bull. The Woking team’s dream is to return to the top of Formula 1 for the first time since 1998, the last year in which it won the world title.

However, on the path that brought McLaren back to the role of one of the most fearsome top teams for the competition, there were also some errors both from the drivers and the team itself. Missteps that the CEO of McLaren, Zak Brownhe considered part of the growth process, with the American manager agreeing with a similar comment made by a Team Principal not named Andrea Stella:

“We have all made a series of mistakes, which for me are learning experiences. – he declared to the BBC – I think that Toto Wolff was precise in his comment. He said, ‘Well, sometimes You understand these things once they’re put on the table‘. So if I look at the mistakes we made, whether it’s the drivers or us, it doesn’t matter; we are a team, we won’t make them again. We are learning. And I think maybe the fact that we got to where we are sooner than we thought shows that we still have a lot to learn.”

In conclusion, Brown also cited the example of the British GPwhen McLaren missed the opportunity to secure a one-two finish, finishing third and fourth anyway. Regardless of what happened in England, McLaren’s CEO still believes in their chances of climbing to the top of the world, both with Norris and as a team: “We probably should have finished first and second at Silverstone – he added – Lando is trying to fight for the world championship. He’s trying. He’s learning, like us. So I’m not worried.“.