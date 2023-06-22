The search for ‘Titan’ submarinethat He disappeared near the remains of titanicis still ongoing while the authorities estimate that all five people on board have exhausted their oxygen reserves. The United States Coast Guard is remains hopeful of finding the occupants alive despite the worrying situation.

Rear Admiral John Mauger, in charge of the rescue operation, said that people’s will to live plays a crucial role in complex cases like this. Therefore, the search and rescue efforts continue unabated.

The situation is complicated for the passengers of the Titan submersible, belonging to the company OceanGate Expeditions. With only 96 hours of emergency oxygen, the deadline has expired and hopes center on the detection of underwater noise by Canadian planes in the search area. However, the authorities cannot yet confirm the origin of these noises.

When did the submarine disappear near the Titanic?

Communications with the Titan they got lost last sunday shortly after diving towards the wreckage of the Titanic, located at a depth of almost 4,000 meters and about 600 km from the island of Newfoundland, in the North Atlantic.

On board the submersible were British millionaire Hamish Harding, Pakistani Shahzada Dawood and her son Suleman, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate Expeditions.

figcaption data-dl-input-translation=”true” data-gramm=”false” data-lt-tmp-id=”lt-951584″ > This undated image courtesy of OceanGate Expeditions shows its Titan submersible lifting off from a platform. Titan that disappeared near the wreckage of the Titanic with five people on board and limited oxygen. All communication with the 21-foot-long Titan was lost during a June 18 descent toward the Titanic, which lies at a depth of crushing pressure more than two miles (almost four kilometers) below the surface of the North Atlantic.

Handout / OceanGate Expeditions / AFP

Five ships equipped with advanced technology have been deployed to search an area of ​​approximately 20,000 square kilometers, while planes fly over the area in search of any sign of the missing submarine. In addition, the Pentagon has sent additional planes and an underwater robot from the French Oceanographic Institute will join the search.

The Royal Canadian Navy has dispatched a hyperbaric chamber ship and medical personnel to provide assistance. The company that owns the Titan’s launch ship, Horizon Maritime, is also sending another vessel with deep-sea search teams. However, the remote location of the incident makes it difficult to quickly mobilize resources.

In recent days, a report has surfaced revealing deficiencies in the safety of the Titan. A former director of OceanGate Expeditions mentioned in a lawsuit that the sub was an experimental and untested design, raising questions about its endurance at great depths. Although the expedition to the site of the wreckage of the Titanic is considered dangeroustourists and treasure hunters continue to be drawn by the excitement it offers.

What happened to the lost submarine near the Titanic?

Professor Alistair Greig, an expert in marine engineering, has raised two possible scenarios for the disappearance of the Titan. he could have experienced an electrical or communications problemwhich would have allowed it to return to the surface.

The other possibility is that the hull of the submersible has been damagedwhich would reduce the chances of finding the occupants alive.

As the hours pass, the search becomes more crucial and theThe hope of finding the disappeared diminishes. The authorities continue their efforts and remain hopeful for a positive outcome to this distressing situation.

With information from AFP