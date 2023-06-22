Predict treatment response of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer, thanks to artificial intelligence. With this objective, the clinical trial of the Revert project (taRgeted thErapy for adVanced colorEctal cancer paTients) starts, funded by the European Horizon 2020 program, which sees Italy, with the Irccs San Raffaele European coordination center and the University of Rome ” Tor Vergata” coordination center of the clinical trial, which aims at the pre-marketing validation of a clinical decision-making system based on algorithms for predicting the response to treatment in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer.

This colorectal cancer is the third malignancy in men and the second in women, behind only lung and breast cancers. In 2022, according to the latest Aiom report, 48,100 new cases are estimated (26,000 in men and 22,100 in women), an increase compared to 2020 (+1.5% and +1.6% respectively), and with a higher frequency among those under 50, among whom diagnoses have doubled with the death rate projected to increase through 2030. Approximately 50% of patients with local colorectal cancer will develop distant metastases and nearly 21% have metastases as early as time of diagnosis. The selection of the first pharmacological treatment in metastatic disease represents a crucial step – the experts point out – in the therapeutic path of these patients, allowing a significant improvement in response rates and overall survival thanks to the association between chemotherapy and drugs with a molecular target.

“The project stems from the experience achieved at the San Raffaele in Rome, where an interinstitutional and multidisciplinary biological bank and database was already created in 2006 for the application of artificial intelligence methodologies aimed at developing predictive medicine protocols” , explains Fiorella Guadagni, coordinator of the project and of the BioBim* Biobank and associated database of the Irccs San Raffaele and full professor of Clinical Biochemistry and Clinical Molecular Biology at the San Raffaele Telematic University of Rome.

“The goal is to build an innovative decision support system based on artificial intelligence – continues Profits – using the experience and real-world data of several hospitals operating in the EU health system for an innovative model of combinatorial therapy, based on a personalized medicine approach, which identifies the most effective therapeutic intervention for the individual patient with colorectal cancer”. An innovative model that will make it possible to identify, each time, the most effective treatment for these patients.

“The clinical study will verify the predictive efficacy of Artificial Intelligence on the choice of the best treatment in a personalized perspective – remarks Mario Roselli, director of the Medical Oncology Unit of the Tor Vergata University Hospital and full professor of the same University – The algorithm decision-making, in fact, was previously ‘educated’, through retrospective evaluation of the clinical profiles of patients already treated in the oncology units participating in the project and who, based on their response to treatment, were defined as ‘responders’ or ‘non-responders’ This algorithm, applied to the new patients enrolled in the clinical study, will allow to support the investigator towards the best therapeutic choice.Finally, although the Revert trial is specifically aimed at metastatic colorectal disease, the results are expected to have a positive impact on other types of cancer”.

Among the European partners, in addition to the Irccs San Raffaele and the University of Rome Tor Vergata, the Revert project involves 7 Medical Oncology Units belonging to 3 different European countries: the University of Florence and that of Palermo, the Institutul Regional de Oncologie Iasi and the Clusterul Regional Inovativ de Imagistica Moleculara Structurala (both in Romania) and the Servicio Murciano De Salud (Spain) which will take care of patient enrollment. Among the non-clinical partners participating in the project: ProMis International health brick program, responsible for communicating the results; Malmo Universitet (Sweden), Umea Universitet (Sweden), Genxpro Gmbh (Germany), Bundesanstalt Fuermaterialforschung Und-Pruefung (Germany), Biovariance Gmbh (Germany), Fundacion Universitaria San Antonio (Spain), Luxembourg Institute of Health (Luxembourg) and Olomedia (Italy).