Five of the six skiers who had been missing since Saturday were found dead in the Swiss Alps. For now, the authorities are looking for the sixth person, as reported this Monday by the Police. At the moment the circumstances of his disappearance are being investigated.

The group disappeared during a excursion ski tour that departed from the Alpine town of Zermatt, around the Tete Blanche mountain, near Mount Matterhorn that straddles the border between Switzerland and Italy. It is a popular mountain resort famous for skiing that attracts tourists from all over the world.

The skiers were between 21 and 58 years old, according to the same source. five of them They belonged to the same family from the canton of Valais, while a sixth person is from the canton of Freiburg.

According to them, a storm that hits the south of the Alps and the avalanche risk They prevented helicopters and rescue teams from approaching the area.

Weather conditions are currently very poor, making emergency response very difficult.

“The meteorological conditions “They are currently very bad, which makes emergency response very difficult,” said the Police, at the beginning of the search.

However, a team of rescuers was finally able to reach the area, where they “discovered the bodies of five of the six people reported missing,” a police statement said.

The six climbers were carrying out a route in the Swiss Alps, between the towns of Zermatt and Arolla, and were stranded for more than 24 hours at 3,500 meters high.

