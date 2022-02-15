Last night, a girl who had been missing for 2.5 years was found alive in the United States. The young Paislee Shultis was found in a hidden room under a staircase of a house, 210 kilometers from where she disappeared in July 2019.











The find of the child was announced today by the local police. Paislee was found by officers who searched the Hudson Valley home in New York State. They had received a tip that a girl was being hidden.

The officers had been at it for an hour when one of them shone a flashlight through a crack in the stairs and thought he saw a blanket. After a few steps were removed, they saw the girl’s feet.

Read on below the photo.

The hidden space under the stairs of the house. © Saugerties Police



Paislee was found in good health. The hidden space under the stairs led to the dark, damp basement of the house. There, the officers also found Kimberly Cooper, the mother of the girl who had been stripped of parental authority. See also Murdered in Syria 'Father Frans' not beatified for trivializing abuse

The woman was arrested, as were the evicted father, Kirk Shultis Jr., and the grandfather, Kirk Shultis Sr. Paislee was reunited with her legal guardian and older sister after her discovery. The trio were charged with interfering with custody and endangering the welfare of a child. In July 2019, her biological parents were already suspected of kidnapping the child, but then all traces were still dead.

Kirk Shultis and Kimberly Cooper. © NYSD



Watch our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: