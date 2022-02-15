VENICE-GRAN CANARIA 77-59

Venice demolishes leaders Gran Canaria, with an incredible metamorphosis compared to the championship where it continues to struggle. Beautiful in Europe, ugly in Italy, this is Reyer’s season so far that against the Spanish team, leaders of Group B, deploys a reworked roster: Tonut stopped by Covid, Theodore and Morgan not usable as they were not registered at the time in which the match should have been played in mid-January, Cerella convalescent and Mazzola not yet cured of muscle discomfort. Reyer builds an impenetrable defense that feeds a very fluid attack, Gran Canaria at the mercy of the orogranata waves (13-4). Second quarter full of triples for Venice: Daye, Stone, Bramos, Daye and Vitali again blow up the Iberian stronghold (35-16). Gran Canaria tried to return, but in the mid-match the hosts still have an 18-point lead (41-23). The Spaniards try to return, but Venice is impenetrable and stretches (52-39) on Sanders’ triple who leads the game well paired with De Nicolao. Gran Canaria never finds the thread of the match, Umana always in total control (57-39). De Raffaele’s quintet turns beautifully (72-49), darkness falls on the leaders.

Venice:Sanders 13, Bramos 11,

De Nicolao 11, Watt 11, Vitali 10

Gran Canaria:Pustovyi 13, Shurna 12, Salvo 9