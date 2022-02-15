Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov urged Ukrainians to set alarms after British media reports about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He commented on the situation RIA News.

So he answered the question of whether Ukrainians should worry or they can sleep peacefully today.

“It’s better for them to set alarms for this time and see for themselves,” Peskov said.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden announced that Russia had set February 16 as the day the “invasion” of Ukraine would begin. Later, the British newspaper The Sun, in its material, named the exact time and date of the alleged Russian invasion of Ukraine. A full-scale operation, according to the publication, should begin in the early morning (4:00 Moscow time, 3:00 Kyiv time) on February 16.