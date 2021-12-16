The press conference with which Toto Wolff announced this afternoon that he no longer wants to appeal to overturn the outcome of the Abu Dhabi GP has in fact officially handed the world title into the hands of Max Verstappen. The Red Bull driver and the Milton Keynes team also received the compliments of the Mercedes team principal, who instead expressed himself quite explicitly against the behavior of Race Director Michael Masi in Yas Marina, who according to him has “Robbed” Hamilton’s title. An indirect response to the Viennese manager came from the FIA ​​end-of-year Gala, taking place in Paris, from the counterpart of Toto Wolff at Red Bull, Christian Horner.

Speaking during the opening press conference of the evening, Horner celebrated Verstappen’s success, recalling how during the season many decisions made by Masi himself ended up favoring Mercedes and Hamilton, penalizing his driver instead. “We have had so many decisions that have gone against us – underlined the Red Bull home manager – like some decisions that were made in the tender in Saudi Arabia. And also in Imola, at the beginning of the season, where Valtteri crashed and [Hamilton] he recovered a lap and finished second. But everything balances in the end “.

Horner finally gave Verstappen credit for his tenacity, which allowed him to prevail even when Mercedes took over from a performance standpoint. “As soon as we gave him a better car, he put it to good use – underlined the Red Bull team principal – during the second half of the year, when we didn’t have the fastest car, he kept us fighting and certainly deserves this championship. There was probably a gap of one or two tenths between the two riders throughout the season “, concluded the English manager, underlining the very high level of driving provided by Verstappen and Hamilton.