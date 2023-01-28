R’Bonney, the recently crowned Miss Universe 2022, leave your country title to take charge of his new responsibilities.

R’Bonney Gabriel represented the United States in the Miss Universe 2022. Against all odds, the model won the international beauty pageant, and she took the crown to the North American country. This victory was very controversial, as many personalities and users of social networks believed that other participants like Amanda Dudamel deserved the title more. Now, she having become the most beautiful woman in the world, r’bonney stop being miss usa to take charge of his new international responsibilities.

R’Bonney is no longer Miss USA

Whoever miss usa You must follow a schedule of trips and activities around the entire United States. r’booney You will no longer be able to carry out these tasks, since now you have other tasks such as miss Universe. For this reason, he has relinquished the American crown, which will be awarded to morgan roman.

The Miss Universe next to the flag of her country.

Morgan Romano: The New Miss USA

The new United States representative is morgan roman. The model who participated for North Carolina was the first runner-up for Miss USA. She is 25 years old and studied engineering at the University of South Carolina. Before participating in the last edition of the national beauty contest, she had stood out as a dancer since she was 10 years old.

R’Booney didn’t shower for 20 days and won Miss Universe 2022

R’Bonney Gabriel surprised everyone by talking about the unusual way in which he won the Miss Universe 2022. The model did not bathe for 20 days to meet her goal. “We go on stage and we look so beautiful and fresh, but actually, I felt so dirty when I got to the final. I haven’t washed my hair in all this time since I left for the pageant on January 1,” she said.

“With these methods, for the final phase, I was able to let my hair down. They put a series of products on me that allowed my curls to look spectacular, ”she spoke. She even claimed that she did not shower to take care of her tan and skin tone. “I self-tan because I’m fair-skinned and when you’re on stage, the lights go down on you and you want those muscles to pop,” she added.