The Military Fire Brigade of the State of Rio de Janeiro vetoed the release of the track at the Marquês de Sapucaí Sambadrome for technical rehearsals for the 2023 Carnival. municipality of Rio and the Rio Tourism Company (Riotur) inform and prove, within 24 hours, compliance with the requirements of the Fire Department and the Military Police for carrying out the technical tests.

The veto is immediate because the track does not have the minimum safety conditions. In the inspection, defects were detected in the steering wheels for activating the hydrants in sectors 5, 6 and 9, in addition to the corporation not finding connectors and hoses in any of the sectors of Passarela do Samba.

The request for an injunction that resulted in the veto of the Sambódromo was presented in a popular action filed earlier this Friday afternoon by a lawyer.

Agência Brasil got in touch with Mayor Eduardo Paes’ advisory service and also with Riotur, responsible for organizing Carnival, but they did not respond until the close of the article.

Technical rehearsals at Marquês de Sapucaí began on January 14, with the Ouro Series samba schools performing on Saturdays and the Special Group on Sundays. This Saturday (28) and this Sunday (29) there were technical rehearsals for four schools scheduled for Saturday and two for Sunday.

* Collaborated with Douglas Corrêa