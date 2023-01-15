The representative of Colombia, Maria Fernanda Aristizabal, was in the top 16 of Miss Universe and is getting closer to the crown of the beauty pageant. However, we still have to wait to see if she will be able to obtain the title of her as the most beautiful in the world. Likewise, a top 10 will no longer be chosen, but 5 finalists will be chosen directly, compared to other editions.

The Colombian model must parade in a bathing suit and, if she reaches the next stage, wear a gala dress, to convince the demanding jury and thus score points to succeed as Miss Universe in the most recent edition.