Mexico City.- Azteca BankFounded by Ricardo Salinas sheetbacked by Grupo Salinas, has more than 100 years of operations credit, despite having an advanced platform in technology, this weekend presented flaws, for which the third richest man in the world, went out to accept failures in the service and sent controversial messages.

Ricardo Salinas Pliegothrough its social networks, agreed to make users of Banco Azteca look bad before service failures in the appwhen speaking, pointed out that the problem was caused by Firewalls.

The Banco Azteca account spoke on its Twitter account, posting, “Due to connection problems, some of our services are showing delays in their operation. We are sorry for the inconvenience, we are working so that our service is normalized as soon as possible.

The followers of the president of TV Azteca, began to question him for problems in the application of the banking service, since they could not make a movement or withdrawal, that is how the founder of the banking chain that operates in Mexico, Panama, Guatemala, Honduras, Peru and El Salvador, came out to talk about the failure of the app to function.

Through his Twitter account, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, spoke before the company that gives personal loans, to small businesses, credit cards, payroll systems, personal loans and credit cards, “Today we are bad for users of Azteca Bank. Sorry. Sometimes the irons (Firewalls in this case) make us look bad. Service is back to normal. We will do everything possible so that it does not happen again.”

A Firewall is a network security device, which is used to monitor whether a network is reliable and when it is not, on this occasion, apparently it failed and that is why the problems with its clients began, however, the 67-year-old Mexican tycoon years ago, he expressed his main concern, that his competition take advantage of the situation, “The systems staff is working to solve the problem… I hope Bancomer doesn’t take advantage of the moment.”

Because the messages kept coming, the businessman born on October 19, 1955, responded with his characteristic humor that causes controversy, “Life is short … You have to enjoy the good times and quickly forget the bad ones”, “And if they’re still angry… I recommend a Soursop like these.”