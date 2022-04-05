Aksys Games announces the arrival in the West of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Burst Forth !! Choro-gon Breathtitle developed by Bushiroad. The game will be released in Europe over the summer on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Here is a brief description of the title:

After receiving a cryptic email, Miss Kobayashi and his maids decide to go to the house of Takiya to investigate. Here they will be mysteriously (and in an extremely dramatic way) sucked into the PC.

Help them pass the game levels by using their skills to defeat the computer.

Choosing between long range attacks, melee and the very powerful Choro-gon Breath you will be able to defeat all the enemies! Combine the power of three characters with the Tag System using Tohru, Kanna And Elma to face every stage thanks to the support of Kobayashi. There is no enemy you cannot defeat!

Under some conditions you will be able to activate the powerful Raging Spark dragons to do even more damage!

Collect 30 Memorial Pieces unique that represent some moments of the everyday life of the protagonists in exclusive illustrations created especially for the game!