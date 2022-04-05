Marc Marquez has already recovered normal vision after a new episode of diplopia forced him to stand still since March 20, when he crashed during the warmup of the Indonesian Grand Prix. To check if his vision recovery is stable, the Honda rider took to the track this morning on a road sports bike, a Honda CBR600RR at the Alcarras track in Lleida. There he completed a good number of laps to make it clear that seeing him returns to being normal.

If the results of the tests are as expected, Marc will travel to the United States on Wednesday to take part in the Grand Prix of the Americas, which is held this weekend at COTA, one of the talisman tracks of the eight-time world champion. In Austin, Marc won seven times, the last one last year despite the fact that he was just recovering from the arm injury he brings with him from Jerez 2020.

Honda planned to issue a statement confirming Marc Marquez’s decision to travel to the United States and stating that he will return to racing after losing the Indonesia and Argentina races.

The Catalan posted on his social channels last Sunday a video in which he trained in a gym in Madrid, where he has been residing since this year to stay close to the medical staff who monitor the rehabilitation of the injured arm in July 2020 in Jerez. In the post published on social media, Marquez sent a clear message through the background music that gave clues about a possible immediate return.

For the Cervera driver, this is the second time in less than six months that he has experienced an episode of diplopia. After hitting the head while practicing motocross at the end of October, he was stopped for three months, losing the last two races of the 2021 season (Portimao and Valencia) and compromising his winter preparation. Marc recovered just in time for the pre-season in Malaysia and Indonesia in February, returning to the first race of 2022, in Qatar, where he finished fifth.

In the second race of the calendar, in Mandalika, Marquez crashed four times during the weekend’s practice, but the last was terrible. It took place in the final stages of the warmup and hit the head, remedying a strong emotion. The doctors of the championship, in agreement with the team and the rider, have decided to declare him unfit for the race. Furthermore, during the return trip to Europe, the double vision problem reappeared, as explained by the pilot.

The good news is that Marquez’s trusted ophthalmologist Doctor Sanchez Dalmau issued a more positive diagnosis than he did in 2021, ensuring that double vision problems were milder this time around.

Marc Marquez is currently 15th in the standings with 11 points, 34 points behind the new world leader Aleix Espargaro (45 points). However, he is not too far from the favorites, such as Fabio Quartararo (35 points), Joan Mir (33 points) or Pecco Bagnaia, who has only one point more than Marc without having missed any race.