by VALERIO BARRETTA

Quartararo, sweet memories in Misano

After a bittersweet Aragón weekend, Fabio Quartararo he starts again from Misano, a track that inspires sweet sensations in him as he won the 2021 world title at the “Marco Simoncelli”.

After putting the Spanish Sprint behind him with a great comeback, the Frenchman was unable to repeat himself in the long race, ending his race with a slide into the gravel. Now Misanowhere the Devil and Yamaha carried out a private test session two weeks ago, and therefore will have further data available: data that according to Quartararo is very promising in terms of race pace even if on a single lap the M1 continues not to give encouraging results.

Quartararo’s words

“After Aragon, we move to Misano. We tested here not long ago. During the private test, the pace was good“, these are the words of #20. “The thing that didn’t go well was the time attack, I expect it to be a crucial point. But let’s see what we can do this weekend. More bikes on track with us means more rubber on track. We could benefit from that.“.

Rins’ words

Alex Rinsefresh from a sensational comeback from 21st to ninth place in the Aragon GP, ​​is ready to return to a track that has already given him satisfaction (victory in Moto3 in 2013 and 2014, second place in Moto2 in 2016, fourth place in MotoGP in 2018): “The Aragon race was a good boost, but during the weekend in general it was difficult to evaluate the new elements as we were struggling a lot with the low grip level of the new asphalt. So it’s good that this weekend there is another GP in Misano, where we did the private test. In Aragon we already rode with a different bike configuration compared to the Austrian GP. I hope that this weekend I will be able to notice the difference more.“.