It was last week when preschool, primary and secondary school students returned to the classrooms of thousands of schools in Mexico, thus beginning the 2024-2025 school year of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP).

In this context, the Mexican government makes available different social programs for the benefit of preschool, primary and secondary school students who are enrolled in public schools, the most popular being: Benito Juárez Scholarships and My Scholarship to Startbut which one is more convenient?

Differences between My Scholarship to Start and Benito Juárez Scholarships

First of all, According to the official website of the Mexico City government, Mi Beca para Empezar is only available to students who attend preschool, primary and secondary school in CDMX schools..

Also, according to the aforementioned portal, unlike the Benito Juárez Scholarships, My Scholarship to Start You do not deposit money on the card, but the amount is only redeemable for school supplies and uniforms at participating establishments, that is, it is used for educational purposes..

For its part, the The Benito Juárez Scholarship is available to preschool, primary and secondary school students enrolled in public schools throughout Mexico, although priority is given to those who live in highly marginalized areas..

Benito Juárez Scholarship vs My Scholarship to Start: Which is the best?/Photo: Freepik

In addition to this, the Benito Juárez Scholarships deposit 920 pesos per month during the 10 months that the school year lasts from the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), money that is paid on the Banco del Bienestar card and can be used to buy whatever.

Requirements and amounts of My Scholarship to Start

According to the official website of Mi Beca para Empezar, the amounts given are the following:

*$600.00 MXN per month to girls and boys enrolled in public preschools.

*$650.00 MXN per month to girls, boys and adolescents enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools.

*$600.00 MXN per month to people enrolled in Multiple Care Centers at preschool, primary, secondary and work levels.

On the other hand, the requirements to register for My Scholarship to Start are the following:

*Log in with CDMX Key. Remember, the key account must belong to the Tutor.

*Official identification and proof of address.

*Beneficiaries must be enrolled in public elementary schools or in a Multiple Care Center in Mexico City.

On the other hand, the Requirements for the Benito Juárez Scholarship, which provides 920 pesos per monthare the following:

*Have at least one minor enrolled in school in a public basic education school classified as a priority care school.

*If the children or adolescents do not attend a priority school, the family may only be part of the program if they have low income. This estimate is based on the application of a questionnaire.

*Girls, boys or adolescents must not simultaneously receive another scholarship for the same purpose granted by any agency or entity of the Federal Public Administration.

*Proof of registration of the minor.

*Birth certificate of the minor (immigration document, for those born abroad).

*Identification data of the father, mother or guardian (official identification, CURP, proof of address).