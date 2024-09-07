It’s an Italian celebration at the end of the qualifying sessions for the San Marino Grand Prix, with the front row of the Misano Adriatico circuit seeing two ‘azzurri’ starting from the first two positions. A special pole position for Tony Arbolinowho with this performance gets his first career pole position start in Moto2followed by Celestine Viettislower than just 11 thousandthsBehind them there will be To the Ogurawho with 3rd place will have a good opportunity to aim for the leadership of the world championship, especially after the performance to forget by Sergio Garcia.

Q1: Garcia disaster

The moment of deep crisis of results for the world leader continues Sergio Garciawho will seriously risk losing the lead in the world championship this weekend after the outcome of the qualifying for the San Marino Grand Prix. The Spaniard, in fact, will start tomorrow from 24th positionhaving finished Q1 in 10th place. With this placement, the #3 of the MT Helmets team offered Ai Ogura, his closest pursuer, the chance to recover further ground in the standings on a silver platter, in a Q1 closed with the best time of Alonso Lopezfour tenths ahead on Bo Bendsneyder. 3rd Philip Salacwith the fourth and final position valid for Q2 achieved by Seine AgiusZonta van der Goorbergh came close to continuing his qualifying efforts, just a few hundredths of a second off fourth place despite a crash shortly after the start of the session, again at Turn 4, a point where other Moto3 riders also lost control of their bikes.

Q2: Italian derby

Turn 4 to forget also for Manuel Gonzalez, who also fell a few minutes after the checkered flag just like Dennis Foggia. A bitterness of Italian riders excluded from the fight for pole cancelled later by the excellent performances of Arbolino and Vietti, in an all-Italian derby that saw the #14 of the Elf Marc VDS team emerge, but with an advantage of just 11 thousandths over his rival from Red Bull KTM Ajo. Ogura is ‘satisfied’ with 3rd place, who in addition to the opportunity to get closer to or even overtake Garcia in tomorrow’s race (scheduled for 12:15 on Sky Sport MotoGP and on TV8), with the two separated by a gap of 12 points, will also have the chance to extend his lead over his pursuers: Alonso Lopez and Joe Roberts.

