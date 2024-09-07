Saturday, September 7, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weather | The heat record was broken again, now we are also setting aside the September heat day record

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 7, 2024
in World Europe
0
Weather | The heat record was broken again, now we are also setting aside the September heat day record
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

There have been five hot days in September so far.

Hot days the record in measurement history has been broken in Finland for the third day in a row.

The number of hot days this year is now 68, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute’s message service in X. The temperature limit has been broken today in Salon Kärkä, where the temperature has risen to 25.6 degrees.

With this day, the record for the hottest day in September from 1968 will also be set aside, the Finnish Meteorological Institute says. There have been five hot days in September so far.

#Weather #heat #record #broken #setting #September #heat #day #record

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]