Weather | The heat record was broken again, now we are also setting aside the September heat day record

Weather|There have been five hot days in September so far.

Hot days the record in measurement history has been broken in Finland for the third day in a row.

The number of hot days this year is now 68, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute’s message service in X. The temperature limit has been broken today in Salon Kärkä, where the temperature has risen to 25.6 degrees.

With this day, the record for the hottest day in September from 1968 will also be set aside, the Finnish Meteorological Institute says. There have been five hot days in September so far.