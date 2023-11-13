With the memory of the founder of UCAM, José Luis Mendoza, who died last January, in everyone’s memory, the San Antonio Catholic University yesterday celebrated its course opening ceremony, which this year has surpassed the barrier of 23,000 students. The solemn event gave the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, the opportunity to announce the will of his government to amend the Organic Law of the University System (LOSU) through the regional law that will now begin to be processed.

As already carried out with the Lomloe educational reform, the regional Executive intends to correct the aspects of the state law that it does not like or considers negative for the Region with the regional regulations. «The LOSU was not born from the relationship and agreement between the Ministry of Universities and the communities. We will have a new law on universities in the Region that will adapt and correct the impact of the LOSU on the universities of the Region,” announced López Miras, who placed special emphasis on emphasizing that the new regional law, which will replace the one from 2005 and has been delayed while waiting to know the national regulation, “will emerge from the consensus and dialogue of the three universities, I repeat, the three universities”, in a clear effort to make it clear that the positions of the UCAM will have the same value as those of the two public universities, that of Murcia (UMU) and the Polytechnic of Cartagena (UPCT).

The regional standard must, among other things, organize the regional university system, and establish the rules regarding duplication of degrees. “We want to provide certainty in the face of the uncertainty of the LOSU in matters such as the organization of degrees, the conditions of the teaching staff or the functions of the social councils, among other issues,” defended López Miras.

The representatives of the Catholic University and the president of the regional government showed with their statements that relations between the Executive and the institution are going through a sweet moment in any case, after the Veterinary degree has been approved. This was made clear by both the rector and the president of the Community, who insisted on her government’s willingness to support the Catholic University, “an engine of progress and development.” “The commitment of this government is to continue working and collaborating with her.” García Lozano also showed this good harmony by showing his satisfaction “because it is recognized once and for all that the regional university system is made up of three universities,” and he thanked “the great work of counselor Juan María Vázquez to untangle the great skein around the Veterinary processing. “A great injustice for the university has been left behind.” Despite this climate of mutual understanding, the rector took advantage of the event to reproach the UCAM for “still not receiving the distinction of Asset of Public Interest, which prevents it from starting works on its campus lands.”

This year, La Católica has surpassed the barrier of 23,000 students in its degrees

The academic event began with the celebration of the Eucharist, presided over by the bishop of the Diocese of Cartagena, José Manuel Lorca Planes, who dedicated his homily to recognizing the “evangelizing mission of the university.” In addition to the president of the Community, the event was attended by the counselors of Education and Universities. Also the vice president of the Executive, José Ángel Antelo, and other Vox leaders, such as Rubén Martínez Alpañez. Also the socialist deputy Magdalena Sánchez Blesa.

«Artificial intelligences only deal with what is credible»

Stefano Zamagni, professor of Civil Economics at the University of Bologna and adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins University, gave his inaugural lecture entitled ‘How to respond to the pressing transhumanist project? The proposal of neohumanism’, in which he addresses the challenges posed to Western thought and Catholicism by the advance of artificial intelligence.

The economist spoke about the transhumanist future, launching the proposal to remedy it from neohumanism. «We are experiencing a great transformation; “Artificial intelligences do not distinguish what is true from what is false, they only deal with what is plausible, and the phenomenon of false truths arises, much more serious than that of ‘fake news’.” Zamagni warned that “transhumanists do not say, like atheists, that God does not exist; but that it is not necessary, that it is irrelevant. With automation, robots replaced workers’ arms; “Artificial intelligence tends to replace their minds.” And he encouraged that “updated Church doctrine” prevail.

“We follow the path laid out by our president”

Yesterday was the first opening ceremony of the course without its founder, who died last January, but the emotional allusions to his absence made his memory very present. The rector of the institution, Josefina García Lozano, and the president, María Dolores García Mascarell, highlighted “the immense gap” that he has left at UCAM, and were determined to make the projects he initiated a reality. “UCAM has a path defined and outlined by its president, and all of us will follow it.”

“He left an unquestionable humanist legacy in the Region and in Spain, and dedicated part of his life precisely to making his land, the Region, better thanks to this institution,” praised the president of the Community, who highlighted that “I know and affirm that “He is still with us and will always be with us,” words that were followed by loud applause. The widow and current president of UCAM, who presided over the opening of the course, admitted that «José Luis has left a huge hole in all of us; especially in me”, while the rector assured that “the feeling of the absence of José Luis Mendoza, whom we feel present every day, still weighs on us.”

The UCAM inaugurated its 26th academic year yesterday with a record number of 23,000 students, 34 verified degrees and 42 official master’s programs, integrated into 11 faculties. Among its strengths, the president and the rector highlighted their involvement with social work, their support for sports, entrepreneurship and research, with an investment during these years of more than 200 million euros, more than 50% in the last five .