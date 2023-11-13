The financial institution’s results are driven by retail investors; revenue was R$4.3 billion in the period

A XP Inc. recorded a net profit of R$1.1 billion in the 3rd quarter – an increase of 7% compared to the same period in 2022, when profit was R$1 billion. The data is from the quarterly balance sheet released this Monday (13.Nov.2023) by the company. Here’s the complete (PDF – 573 kB). In the 3rd quarter, revenue was R$4.3 billion – an increase of 14.5% compared to R$3.8 billion in the same period last year.

