There is concern in the cycling world about the condition of the British rider Adam Yates, who suffered a strong fall this Wednesday in the third stage of the United Arab Emirates Tour.

With 30 kilometers to go from the finish line, the leader of the UAE-Team Emirates lost stability on his bicycle and fell to the ground, with such bad luck that he hit the asphalt on the back of his bike. head.

The English rider was assisted by his team's doctors and they detected that there were serious problems, after Yates reported that he did not remember anything. The cyclist had to be taken to the nearest hospital and the abandonment of the race was confirmed.



Adrian Rotunno, The team's medical director confirmed that after examinations it was determined that Adam Yates has a concussion: “Unfortunately, Adam Yates has been diagnosed with a concussion following his crash today at the UAE Tour. He is stable with other injuries. superficial”.

Ben O'Connor wins the stage

A tough attack 1,000 meters from the finish line gave the Australian victory Ben O'Connor (Decathlon Ag2r) in the third stage of UAE Tour disputed between Al Marjan Island and the 176 km summit of Jebel Jais, on which his compatriot Jay Vine (UAE) He put on the red leader's jersey.

O'Connor, recent winner of the Return to Murcia and with stage triumphs in the Tour de France and Giro, he launched the definitive attack 1,100 meters from the top of Jebel Jais, he broke the schemes of the UAE, which had been calm until then and headed to glory, signing his feat alone, with a time of 4h.16.21.

A blow that allowed the cyclist born in Subiaco 28 years ago to raise his arms for the second time this season, 5 seconds ahead of another “aussie” cyclist Jay Vine, in the group of Pello Bilbao and Einer Rubio.

The UAE lost the leadership of Brandon McNulty but he replaced him with another of his own, Jay Vine, who wears the red with 11 seconds on O'Connor and 13 on the previous leader. Pello Bilbao rises to fifth place, 22 seconds behind.

The stage started in supersonic mode and with two brave men on the run, the British Mark Stewart (Corratec) and the Swiss Silvan Dillier (Alpecin), an adventure with little trajectory because the wind caused fans that made the peloton fly. In the first hour of the race, 50 km were covered.

Moments of alteration in the peloton, divided into several sectors by the action of the wind. The key moment of promotion to Jebel Jais was still far away, but the teams of the favorites marked any movement. Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin), and again Mark Stewart They took the initiative with another escape in which only the Briton was left, able to open a gap of 3 minutes with 35 km to go.

Ben O'Connor wins the high fraction in #UAETour and Jay Vine is now the new leader. Einer Rubio is the best Latin American, 5” behind the Australian. Adam Yates abandoned the race, which was eventful and, according to the winner, very “stressful” pic.twitter.com/CXhrBXT77z — OSCAR RESTREPO (@PROFE_RESTREPO) February 21, 2024

The large group did not lose their nerve, but there were some scares, such as a fall that affected the great general favorite, Adam Yates, recent winner of the Oman Tour. Little by little, the great challenge of the day approached, the ascent to Jebel Jais, no less than 19 km at 5.6 percent, crowning the highest peak in the UAE with 1,892 meters, a spectacular landscape shared with the neighbor Oman.

This was no ordinary peak in the history of the only World Tour race in the Middle East. Illustrious figures such as Primoz Roglic and Tadej Pogacar have won here, and last year Movistar's Colombian Einer Rubio made his debut. But the appointment was a clarifying exam for the high hierarchy of the general classification, as will be the final Jebel Hafeet next Sunday.

The escape ended 29 minutes from the finish line. The UAE, owner of the first three places overall, had taken command of the race in a clear declaration of intentions. McNulti's men set the pace of the long climb to the finish line, which was complicated in the last 2 km at 9 percent.

Einer Rubio tries to repeat the feat



Just as it did in 2023, Movistar made a move with the attack of Einer Rubio 12 from the finish line. The blow was controlled by the UAE, which was losing at that time to Adam Yates, injured in the fall. The men of the Emirati team had the upper hand, but they suffered attacks that had to be reduced.

The Czech Jan Hirt tried, without success, and everything seemed that the UAE was going to keep McNulty in red, but O'Connor decided to burn the ships just over 1 km from the top. The Decathlon cyclist gritted his teeth and took off, he opened a few meters, and no one was going to catch up with him. He signed the ninth victory in his professional record.

This Thursday the fourth stage takes place between Dubai Police Officer's Club and Dubai Harbour, 175 km

SPORTS

With information from EFE.

