The candidate for the presidency of the Autonomous Community for the Popular Party of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, highlighted this Wednesday that “with the initiatives that we are launching and that we will accelerate from the PP, we will promote the creation of 10,000 digital jobs high added value”.

In a meeting with emerging and innovative technology companies in the Region, López Miras also announced new tax benefits “such as a deduction of up to 70% in Personal Income Tax for those who decide to start digital companies.”

“By supporting start-ups and innovative companies in the Region, attracting technology-based companies, digitizing the productive fabric and attracting digital nomads, we will form a leading hub in Europe, through the Transformation Agency Digital”, pointed out the PP candidate for the presidency of the Community.

According to the popular formation, one of the levers for economic revitalization to attract investment and the total digitalization of the regional Administration “is the implementation of the Digital Transformation Agency, as a reference center for digitalization at the national and European level, making it a meeting point between the public sector and the private initiative”.

They also announce that they will promote “the Investment Recruitment Center for national and foreign companies that will be integrated into a new program called ‘The Region of Murcia awaits you’ -‘Waiting4you’-“.

The PP proposes “the Murcia Region Start-up program to consolidate an attractive ecosystem for these innovation-intensive business initiatives, an ecosystem in which our young talent takes root in the Region and that attracts companies and digital nomads.”

“We will create the virtual office ‘Region of Murcia, Digital Destination’, with the aim of attracting digital nomads, facilitating administrative procedures, as well as information on finding accommodation, schooling and leisure activities,” said the head of the list. of the PP.

The PP candidate for the presidency of the Community recalled that “the Region of Murcia has been the one that has grown the most since the pandemic and we want to continue to be leaders, creating more jobs and surpassing the historical record of 644,971 Murcians affiliated with Social Security. Because more and better employment is one of the fundamental pillars for any life project”.

López Miras concluded that “only the PP is capable of maintaining the tax cuts and economic freedom that contributes to the generation of opportunities for the youngest, so that talent can take root in the Region of Murcia.”