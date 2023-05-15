Monday, May 15, 2023, 11:41



Tax reductions, also for pets. The president of the Region of Murcia and Popular Party candidate for re-election on March 28, Fernando López Miras, promises that, if he continues to govern in the next legislature, he will establish tax deductions for pet owners to cover mandatory expenses from a veterinarian, such as vaccinations or the installation of microchips.

The leader of the PP made this announcement on the social network ‘TikTok’, through a nice video in which he is seen playing outside his house with one of his dogs, named ‘Pepe’. «I am sure that for many of you pets are as important in your life as ‘Pepe’ is in mine. And I also know that, on many occasions, the expenses of the veterinarian, the expenses for his care, are too expensive, “says López Miras in the video.

In addition to these tax deductions, Fernando López Miras promised to establish a new regulation “so that pets can accompany their owners on public transport, with the necessary hygiene and safety measures.”

The regional president always boasted of being a great lover of animals, particularly dogs. In the first interviews he gave when he was appointed Chief Executive, he assured that he knew how to identify any breed of dog just by looking at the specimen, and that he had six dogs at home.