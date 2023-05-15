Giotto Bizzarrini passed away last weekend at the age of 96. Bizzarrini worked on the Ferrari 250 GTO, among other things, and you can safely see him as the father Lamborghini V12. Despite his impressive resume, Bizzarrini remained humble. For example, he described himself as ‘a simple worker’. But with that Bizzarrini was selling himself short. Way too short.

In the 1950s he graduated as an engineer and ended up at Alfa Romeo’s racing division, called Ferrari. Here he was at the basis of the 250 GTO and the 250 ‘Breadvan’. After his time in Maranello, he founded his own company. Under the name Società Autostar he worked for car brands and made the great Iso Grifo, among other things. In the first picture you see Bizzarrini next to this car.

Giotto Bizzarrini’s V12 is still used today

He also went to work at a new company called Lamborghini. There Bizzarrini was known as the inventor of the Lamborghini V12. The first 3.5-liter twelve-cylinder produced about 320 hp and was installed in the Lamborghini 350 GT. It formed the basis for the Lambo V12 as we know it today. Bizzarrini would continue to work on the twelve-cylinder up to and including the Murciélago.

Now his name is still associated with making great sports cars. For example, a modern copy of the Bizzarrini 5300 GT has been built. In addition, a new party has emerged that works under the name of Bizzarrini on the Bizzarrini Giotto, a model that should ‘reshape Giotto’s vision’. Fortunately, the name Bizzarrini will continue to exist for the time being.