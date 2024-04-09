The president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, described as “good news” the threat of the former president of the Generalitat Carles Puigdemont to leave politics because in his opinion “it would mean one less worry for the Spanish people”, alleging in turn that Pedro Sánchez “is always open to their blackmail.”

He said this minutes before speaking at an ABC Forum in which he highlighted that the separatists “have always had the objective of generating instability and harming all Spaniards,” but that this is the first time that a government “is willing to to be blackmailed.

“Puigdemont's threat is blessed, because never before has a separatist generated a situation of such instability in Spain and of such tension and tension among the Catalans,” said the leader of the regional Executive, emphasizing in turn the lack of credibility of the chief executive.

López Miras stressed that Sánchez promised that there would be no pardons or amnesty and “there were” since they are now “perfectly constitutional.” He also added that if Sánchez's Presidency depends on the referendum, “there will be a referendum.”

The statements by the president of the Community take place after Puigdemont has said that he will not remain in the opposition if he does not manage to regain the Presidency of the Generalitat, since he believes that a 'former president' “cannot be in either the Senate or the board of directors of a large company.