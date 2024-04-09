The statement of the former president of the Generalitat Valenciana and former Minister of Labor, Eduardo Zaplana, this Tuesday before the judge is a constant negative. “I have never ever had money abroad”, “I never tried to find out which companies were the winners of public tenders”, “I do not know the companies investigated nor do I have a relationship with them”, “I have never done business with Francisco Grau, Joaquín Barceló or Fernando Belhot (alleged front men).” The former leader of the PP has tried to escape the accusations of the Anti-Corruption prosecutor, who considers him the architect of a plot that received 20 million euros from bribes for the awards of wind energy parks and technical vehicle inspection stations (ITV). ).

The judgment of the call wasteland case celebrates this Tuesday one of the most relevant sessions with the statement of the former leader of the PP, almost six years after he was arrested for his alleged participation in a plot to collect illegal commissions, for which he faces a 19-year petition in prison for the alleged crimes of prevarication, falsehood, bribery and money laundering. The doubt about Eduardo Zaplana's decision to answer both his defense and the Prosecutor's Office has dissipated just 10 minutes after starting the session. “Have you been a professional politician?” asked the Anticorruption representative. “Yes, I have been a politician,” answered the former Valencian president. From that moment on he has continued to respond with the same thesis: he only knows about the business of the alleged plot investigated in the case by reading the summary; and the documents that were seized in his possession, which contain the names and operations of some of the companies that served, according to the accusation, to remove and reintroduce the money into Spain, were delivered by his friends but only for the purpose to receive advice and not because he participated in them. Even, in some cases, because they were left forgotten in his car: “I remember perfectly,” he said. In the case of the most difficult questions, the response to the prosecutor has been: “I don't give it the importance that you give it.”

Thus, despite the uncertain defense advantage that his responses to the accusation may provoke, Zaplana has preferred to maintain his image and submit to the interrogation of the prosecutor who, supposedly, has agreed with some of the former minister's alleged accomplices to collaborate with justice. The mystery about these possible conformities will be revealed, predictably, tomorrow. Despite this, the lawyer of the former PP leader has requested that, before his client, the accused declare that they have reached an agreement with the accusation. The request has been ignored by the court.

The former Valencian president has also been asked about one of the homes in which he lived in Madrid, which is listed in the name of the Costera de Glorio company of which, according to Anticorrupción, Zaplana was a part. According to the former leader of the PP, the apartment on Núñez de Balboa Street is owned by his childhood friend, Joaquín Barceló, whom the accusation points to as the former minister's front man. “He left it to me because we were friends,” said Zaplana. In that friendship the former minister has justified his knowledge of Barceló's businesses, which according to the prosecutor are Zaplana's own businesses.

One of the main assets of the prosecution is the testimony of Fernando Belhot, the Uruguayan lawyer who was in charge of the “fiscal optimization” of the assets of the network and who delivered 6.7 million euros to the asset recovery office ( ORGA) that, supposedly, are part of the 20 million that Anti-Corruption believes were received fraudulently. The former president of the Generalitat Valenciana has tried to question the reputation of this lawyer about whom, in any case, he has admitted that he has “neither confidence nor sympathy.”

Surprisingly, Eduardo Zaplana's lawyer has decided not to ask his client any questions, given the “extensive and clarifying” interrogation by the prosecutor, as the lawyer has said.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

At the entrance to the City of Justice, the former Valencian president has faced the screams of a woman who has accused him of being a “thief”, has demanded prison for the former president and has challenged him to say “where is the money of the Valencians”

According to the investigation, Eduardo Zaplana led a plot in which he implicated people he completely trusted, to collect commissions, launder them and return those benefits to Spain, according to Anti-Corruption charges, which raises the money that moved the company to 20.6 million euros. organization. For the return to Spain and from tax havens, the network designed “a corporate structure in charge of collecting criminal funds and transforming them through different mechanisms that aim to hide their origin and ownership to introduce the cash into the financial circuit, taking advantage of the organization of illegally obtained profits,” according to the Prosecutor's Office.