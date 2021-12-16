EP Murcia Thursday 16 December 2021, 15:09



The presidents of the PP in the Region of Murcia and the Valencian Community, Fernando López Miras and Carlos Mazón, respectively, held a meeting this Thursday in which they closed ranks again in favor of the Tajo-Segura Transfer and against the reform of the system of autonomic financing proposed by the central Executive. Both ‘popular’ leaders met in Murcia to address issues common to both territories and defend the same water strategy, which involves preventing the “road map” of the president, Pedro Sánchez, which is, as they said, “the closure of the Tajo-Segura ».

In this sense, he agreed to defend the role of agriculture in the Levant for the country as a whole and its contribution through the Transfer, as well as to fight, as “sister communities”, so that “not a single liter” of the water that reaches the Murcian and Valencian fields. López Miras recalled that on December 22 the deadline for allegations to the Tagus Basin Plan will end and, in this regard, he expressed his wish that Sánchez and the Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, do not have for that day “a surprise prepared »related to the water supply by the Diversion.

«We are going to make force from the PP, we are going to work together and we are going to do everything in our power so that the future of the Region of Murcia and the Valencian Community through the Tajo-Segura continues to be prosperous, and that happens because not a single liter is cut, which is what the PSOE wants to do, “said the president of the Region of Murcia.

Mazón advanced that one of the issues addressed in this meeting was the joint legal strategy to avoid any cut in the transfer, while claiming “the water we deserve” as a right, and not “as a tantrum” to “remove »This appeal to anyone. In line, he insisted that his party, the PP, defends “in all parts of Spain”, including Castilla-La Mancha, the same discourse on water matters, marked at all times by the rejection of the “savagery” that supposes, in his opinion, the change in the exploitation rules of the Transfer proposed by the Executive of the Nation.

Two CC AA “battered” by the financing system



Both López Miras and Mazón made a common front against the proposal to reform the autonomous financing system of the central government, considering that it “treats Spaniards unequally”, establishing “first and second” groups, and places the Region of Murcia and the Valencian Community as the two “worst treated” autonomies.

According to the Murcian president, the proposal presented is “a reform by installments” on regional financing, in which the communities have not been counted on and their needs are not addressed. “That is not how things are done,” added López Miras, after advocating a “fair, equitable and sufficient” model that does not involve a comparative offense.

To this, Mazón added that financing “is not a game of thrones”, since fundamental services come into play, among which he highlighted health, education and social services. The government reform is “a skeleton without meat, without muscle and without content that does not include any type of compensation with the most punished communities,” he added.

Asked if he is going to propose allegations to the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, to raise them to Madrid, Mazón criticized his attitude and urged him to be “less conformist” before the central Executive and “put his territory before his party », And defended the need to« set aside differences »to look for the good of the Community.

Taxation



López Miras took advantage of the meeting to congratulate Mazón for the tax reform that he proposed for the Valencian Community, which he called a “national revolution”, and announced that some of its contents will be studied by the Government of the Region of Murcia for its incorporation in this territory.

For his part, the Valencian “popular” leader praised the tax reduction policy led by López Miras in the Murcia region as a formula to reactivate the economy, in front of a government, the central one, which “has overthrown all the proposals” in this sense and that, among others, the quota for self-employed workers will rise.