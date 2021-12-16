According to a recent leak, the contents of the Crew’s package would have been revealed in advance Fortnite for January 2022, which see a character return to the game. The leak was made, unintentionally, by the Epic Games Store site, which then immediately removed the contents.

While many users have begun to report that the recent Spider-Man emote may be not entirely balanced, now comes the return of Dr. Slone, the one who was the antagonist in the second half of Chapter 2, in a new guise. The leak has in fact revealed not only the return of the character but also a short introductory video, which was immediately reposted by the iFireMonkey user on Twitter.

For obvious reasons the video and photo have now been removed from the game’s official website, but the few users who have had the opportunity to save the content are redistributing it on the internet. In the short video presentation it is possible to see the new skin of Dr. Slone, which will be completely inspired by the snow, currently present on the new island.

This new skin it should arrive early next year, in addition to the current one released in December, entitled The Assassin of the cubes, which is still available for purchase directly from the game. The new skin will bring with it a completely white equipment, which will allow it to blend in better in places full of snow.

Also for those wondering how this got leaked, Epic Games updated the Crew page with the new pack early.https://t.co/v1Ezhqmxa7 pic.twitter.com/4wC20zEdOS – iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 15, 2021

At the moment Epic Games has not yet released official information regarding the availability of this package, which is likely to be available shortly after the start of the new year. The leak directly from the site could in fact have anticipated the update of the official page, which will take place over the next few weeks.

The new Crew package of Fortnite which will be released in January 2022 therefore seems contain a new costume for Dr. Slone, which will have perfect snow gear, which will apparently remain for a long time to come.