Fiat and more generally Stellantis have chosen the production plant in Mirafiori to give birth to the new 500. We are talking about one of the most representative plants for the group, which for over half a century has been building the iconic city car of the Turin brand and which has recently undergone a series of profound changes both in terms of personal than in those of spaces. The result is a production line ultra-modern, computerized and white like an operating room, which churns out the new battery-powered 500.

As underlined by Il Corriere della Sera this morning on newsstands, change after change the Mirafiori plant has really taken on a different face. For example, the deafening trolleys that transported the components of the car have disappeared, forcing the workers to follow the rhythms of the assembly line: in their place they have been introduced silent moving platforms ergonomically designed to adapt to the movements of the operators, who rise and fall and are able to turn over the bodies and platforms. The advent of technology then led Fiat to reduce the manual workforce compared to a few years ago, with robots and Cobots that over the years have replaced many tasks that were once reserved for humans: just think that 60 years ago Mirafiori employed about 22,000 workers, while today to build the new 500 electric today just 1,200 are enough.

Revolution also as regards the times of production, perfectly timed: everything is in fact synchronized, given that a code for each car elaborated at the time of the customer’s order marks the construction, making each piece arrive in time in the dedicated workstation. The noisy stamping of the frame number, then, has given way to a numbering made with the laser, while at the end of the line the testing takes place in absolute silence because the electric motors do not emit any sound. Compared to previous years, only one element has been confirmed in Mirafiori: let’s talk about the vents that absorb exhaust gaseswhen the cars were set in motion for the final inspection.