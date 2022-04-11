Russia’s attack in Donbass “has already begun” and the new phase of the war in Ukraine has begun. Word of Vadym Denysenko, advisor to the Ukrainian Minister of the Interior, who expressed himself in this way on TV according to statements reported by CNN. “We must understand that it will not be like February 24 when the first air strikes and explosions began and we said ‘the war has begun’ – he said – The great offensive has already begun”.

“The Russians amass forces – he added – They continue to redeploy troops and equipment in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions”. “Yes, there are no major battles yet – he continued – But on a general level we could say that the offensive has already begun”.

“We are ready”, said President Volodymyr Zelensky in view of the new phase of the war. “Russia has destroyed millions of lives, has started an all-out war and is behaving as the fault of Ukraine”, Zelensky’s words in the last night message. “Another week is over in which Ukraine remained alive, despite all the efforts made by Russia to destroy us. We are fighting, we are defending ourselves, we are responding to attacks”, he added.