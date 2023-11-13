Cycling around the world is waiting for what happens to the rider. Julian Mertens, who suffered a terrible accident last May, was in a coma and now wants to return to competition.

Mertens (Bingoal WB) He recounted the hard experience he had when his motorcycle collided with a tractor.

“For me, everything stopped at the very moment of the accident. A tractor had lost part of its load on the road. Of course, I lost control of my motorcycle and crashed into the vehicle,” he said.

And he added: “The physical consequences were very important. The entire upper part of my body, or almost, was fractured, nine ribs, two fractures in the spine, fractured shoulder blade and clavicle, broken jaw and teeth, arms, vertebrae, back of the head, left leg insensitive for a few days… The total. “I was in an induced coma for a few days.”

Mertens, 26, had a very difficult time after the operations he underwent.

“I was able to very gradually begin to move around, to learn to walk again with my physiotherapist. In July I had spinal surgery and a prosthesis was implanted. Then the revalidation could begin,” writes ciclismoaldia.es

“Being an elite athlete has helped me take big steps forward. I was able to run a little again, swim. I saw the bike again in October. I admit that at first I felt more tension than usual, but it gave me a lot of pleasure to start riding a little again,” he continued.

The runner assures that he did not know how everything was going to evolve, after the injuries he suffered in the terrible accident.

“The doctors themselves couldn’t say it precisely. At this level, we are no longer in the field of exact science, health belongs to each individual. I was lucky that everything evolved well for me,” he shares happily. “I had the first positive feeling after my second operation, when I felt that my progress was rapid. I regained my energy,” she said.

And, now, what he wants is to get back to the bike, to training and competing.

“My first objective is, and I sincerely hope, to participate in training with the team, although my level will adapt to my condition, although I first train individually before joining a group,” he said.

