Taylor Swift changed the lyrics of one of her songs to dedicate it to Travis Kelce , with whom he has a romantic relationship, to which the Kansas City Chiefs tight end reacted excitedly, as did the thousands of fans present at one of the presentations. of The Eras Tour that the singer offered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The love between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift is no longer an open secret. Their relationship has been confirmed thanks to their various public appearances, such as this weekend, when The professional soccer player traveled to Argentina to accompany the singer on the second date of The Eras Tour at the River Plate Stadium.

On Saturday night, as Taylor Swift ran through her hits accompanied by 70,000 people, The footballer witnessed the show from a VIP store, where he met Scott Swift his father-in-law. There, Travis Kelce was captured by the Swifties singing, shouting and getting excited with the presentation of the multi-award-winning artist. He was even seen chanting the classic cry of Argentine fans, the famous “olé, olé, olé”.

The surprise of the night came when Taylor Swift performed Karma . The singer changed the lyrics of the famous song, from “Karma is the boy on the screen who comes straight home to me,” to “ “Karma is the Chiefs guy coming straight home to me.” making a clear reference to the Kansas Chiefs professional footballer, whose reaction was captured on video.

Hearing how Taylor Swift mentioned it in the song Karma Travis Kelce who perceives that he was chanting the song, He flashes a big smile and grabs his head, while Scott Swift, who is standing next to him, pats him and happily applauds your year. Then, they both start dancing showing their joy.

The big public kiss of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in Argentina

At the end of the concert, Taylor Swift ran to see who is presumed to be her boyfriend, since the couple has not yet confirmed the status of their relationship. In a video that has gone viral, the singer is shown walking under the stage and greeting the fans who are still in the stadium, then, upon seeing the footballer, she runs into his arms and kisses him. passionately . Afterwards, Taylor and Travis hide from eyes in a store.