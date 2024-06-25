Back on track

Having closed the parenthesis of the Italian Grand Prix and the subsequent break, MotoGP will return to the track this weekend in Assen, the historic home of the Dutch Grand Prixbut once again with a Honda in serious crisis. Last in the Constructors’ standings, and with Luca Marini still without any points scored, the official team of the Japanese company will try to recover not only this weekend, but also for the following one which awaits the team and the drivers in Germany.

In Assen after a long work

The confirmation comes directly from Joan Mirwho after the work carried out in Mugello will try to convert all the developments of the Repsol Honda team’s RC213V into more satisfactory results: “I had three good weeks to focus on training and work after a very challenging start to the year – explained the Spaniard – now we have two consecutive races ahead of us before another small break and it’s It’s important to work well both this weekend in Assen and in Germany. With the second break, we will have the opportunity to work more on the bike and continue to improve. We face everything with the same intensity as always.”

Hunting for the first points

Same objectives also shared by Luca Marinistill looking for his first points finish in a season so far to be forgotten: “I can’t wait to get back on the Honda and come back with the team to continue developing – added the former VR46 team driver – it’s been a long break and I’m ready to continue our work because at Mugello we made a good step forward at the end of the weekend. I have no doubt that it will be a useful two weeks for all members of the Repsol Honda Team before the real “summer break” of MotoGP. Assen and Sachsenring are two very different tracks, so we will be able to explore many things.