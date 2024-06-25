by VALERIO BARRETTA

Sargeant, future in the United States?

Formula 1 waits for no one. He hasn’t done it for drivers who have won in smaller categories, like Mick Schumacher, and he certainly won’t change his approach for Logan Sargeant.

The American, who made his debut in the Circus in 2023 and was surprisingly confirmed for this season, could have his GPs numbered, having exhausted the “bonuses” with Williams and with the James Vowles who gave him confidence. According to what was reported by Dutch colleague Jeroen Demmendaal (IndyCar expert), in 2025 the #2 will not be in F1 but in the US covered-wheel championship. The announcement, according to Demmendaal, will be made at Julybefore the summer break.

Vowles himself, in statements to the media, seems to have accepted the “defeat” with Sargeant, also because the prospect of a marriage with Carlos Sainz and one lineup very respectable with Alex Albon is very intriguing for the Grove team. The impression, however, is that Sargeant could leave F1 regardless.

The move to IndyCar would see Sargeant join an already large group of former F1 drivers: in 2024 Marcus Ericsson, Alexander Rossi, Romain Grosjean, Takuma Sato and Pietro Fittipaldi participated in at least one race (who contested the last two races of 2020 with Haas).