“Elections are a magical moment to explain what has been done and to commit to what is to come because we decide the present and the future.” With these words, the Minister of Culture and Sports, Miquel Iceta, began his rally in the Plaza de la Constitución de La Alberca, in Murcia, surrounded by the candidates for the presidency and the mayoralty of Murcia, José Vélez, and José Antonio Serrano , as well as the local, Mari Carmen López.

Before Serrano, Iceta pointed out that his political faction “comes to bother, to do works, to improve the lives of citizens.” «We are not a party of resigned, but of people who ambition the best for their community; we want the best present and future and if that implies building a street, it will be done”, asserted the head of the country’s Culture portfolio, who mentioned three major objectives of the current mayor: the Castle of Monteagudo, for which he assures that You have made an important investment but it is not finished yet; the San Esteban site, and the sports city, which “will allow the facilities to be revolutionized and promote the sporting potential of the city.” “We are going to move heaven and earth so that these European funds are also useful”, the minister pointed out. For the sports city, he explained that time, will and decision will be required.

The minister showed his interest in visiting the Visigothic sarcophagus of Mula and pointed out that the maximum possible effort is being made to rescue the Mazarrón wreck. “All our resources must be used to enhance heritage,” Iceta stressed. He also lashed out at the Popular Party by indicating that this party “considers culture as an ornament of the Ministry of Education” and stuck out of the Sports Law.

In addition, Iceta presented the balance of a legislature that he described as “tough due to the pandemic”, but which “came out well thanks to the ertes, which saved companies and jobs, with the ICO credits and with the aid to the self-employed”. “There are two rulers: the one who resigns and the one who has a vision,” said the minister, who specified that his government “has made more public investment than ever, more social spending, more job creation and greater control of European inflation of the eurozone”. Finally. Iceta stressed the importance of social dialogue between employers and unions to reach important agreements for citizens.