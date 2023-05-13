Is a used addition banger from the lease interesting? Autoblog reader Rik wonders that.

Sometimes you have those questions that make you think: yes, what about that? We got one from Rik. He is currently looking for a successor to his Ford Focus Wagon from 2006. He bought it in 2011 and in 2015 he wanted to trade it in, but he only got 1,500 euros in trade back. The dealer said the car was “finished.” Rik accepted the challenge and then replaced only the bare essentials to keep the car safe. And now, in 2023 the time has finally come, the car is so rusty that Rik doesn’t even want to wait for the APK anymore. The point has been made, the Focus may, no, must go! But the seller was wrong.

Used addition banger: is that interesting?

Rik is looking for something that is about the same size for the next car. Because of the low depreciation, Rik has been able to save some money so that he can buy a larger and more modern car. If possible with lots of options. In addition, he regularly encountered the addition bangers of yesteryear. Rik saw that they are often very well equipped, have a lot of power and can also be driven economically. That sounds like art. But is such a car interesting for the second-hand buyer? That’s what we’re going to try to find out today.

The wishes and requirements for a used addition blaster for Rik are as follows:

Current/Past Cars: Ford Focus Station Wagon Futura Buy / lease: Buy Private business: Both Budget: Up to 18,000 euros, less is also allowed. Annual mileage: At least 30,000 km per year Fuel preference Petrol Reason to purchase another car: The Focus is really worn out (424,000 km!) Preferred Brands / Models: Luxury car with automatic transmission and lots of space No-go brands / models: Focus was fine, but could be a little thicker

Volvo V60 D6 AWD PHEV

€16,445

2015

155,000 km

What is a Volvo V60 D6?

Being kind to the environment was really fun in 2015. You could simply order a very thick Volvo. Then you had a thick five-cylinder that drove the front wheels and an electric motor for the rear wheels. Together that was a very potent combination. A few things you should pay attention to is that although it is a Volvo, it is not a very spacious family car. The Volvo V60 is not really spacious in the back seat. The trunk was already not great, but the battery pack still eats away some important liters.

How does such a used addition blaster drive?

Yes, it actually drives great. The seats are excellent, the chassis is nice and comfortable and the powertrain provides more than enough propulsion. It’s not a 3 Series competitor dynamically, though. The V60 D6 is great when you drive it to 70% of its potential. Both in the corners and on the Autobahn you run into the shortcomings of the concept. The battery is empty quite quickly (and then the diesel can solve everything itself) and the battery also ensures a high weight.

Cost Volvo V60 D6 PHEV:

Consumption: 1 in 15.7*

Fuel costs: €257

Weight: 1,849 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €95

Insurance (WA+): €85

Costs per month: € 438

Maintenance forecast

Oh, this is a big one. The Volvo V60 has a lot of points for attention. On the one hand, it is also because a lot of them have been sold, on the other hand, because now – eight years later – quite a lot of things can come. The injectors are a point of attention. Oh, and the hybrid system doesn’t always work flawlessly. Another thing to take into account is that the tires wear out very quickly due to the high weight. The dynamo also sometimes breaks. And then there are all the things that can go wrong with a luxury car. Plus rust, because yes, that is not always great for each other with this generation of Volvos. So such a used addition banger is less interesting here.

Depreciation forecast

These are not Polestars that will increase in value. In fact, due to the high weight and the fact that they are diesels, the road tax is enormous. But: the CO2 emissions are below 49 grams per km (48!) So you pay the half rate. We just don’t know how long that will be the case. This Volvo V60 D6 has a license plate weight of 1,845 kg, so that adds up enormously. Our estimate is that a Volvo station always represents something of value, but without half-rate benefits, a regular V60 or V70 is more interesting.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Instyle +

€15,999

2014

165,000 km

What is a Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV? (don’t you know, from the Leidl!)

Ha! The Metsubsidy Outlander! This car was the driving symbol of saving money. There were so many incentives to drive this car that you would be crazy not to. It is a PHEV variant of the third generation Outlander. In principle, it is quite a smart system: it is an electric car with a range extender. There is also no transmission. The problem is that in 2013 electrical and battery technology was not that far yet. So the moderate range has only become lousier. You can be happy if you get more than 10 km, it is extremely much. Phew, why then choose a used addition stunner?

How does such a used addition banger actually drive?

Yes, not great, at least if you like driving. Of the Outlanders, however, this is the most comfortable in terms of chassis and noise level. It’s pretty good-natured in that regard. Thanks to the smooth response of the electric motor, there seems to be something of a performance level, but that is very temporary in the Mitsubishi. Despite the fact that all options are present with this Instyle, it is all of a lower level. Adaptive cruise control works very rudimentary: at a roundabout it starts to accelerate…

Cost Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Consumption: 1 to 16.2

Fuel costs: €302

Weight: 1,785 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €51

Insurance: €65

Costs per month: € 418

Maintenance forecast

In terms of reliability, the Mitsubishi Outlander is quite highly regarded. It is, after all, a Japanese car. It is of course a fairly large and heavy car, so the maintenance in terms of tires and so on also fits in with that. Of course you also have two drivetrains to take into account. Just like with the Volvo, the battery pack is the biggest concern. These are very expensive to replace and then you actually have nothing. It’s about time for good aftermarket parties, actually. If you could gain 100 km of range for a few thousand euros, it could suddenly become interesting, but it is not really yet.

Depreciation forecast

Yes, in principle we would say: not too good. But these cars have held their value for years. So there are people who still want to buy the car. Now the range is less extreme than you might think: many of these cars have been exported. But the subsidy was not completely wrong, because people still like to drive these cars. So in terms of residual value, we’re moderately positive for a change. Unlike the Volvo, it is a petrol, so it was allowed half rate dilapidated it is still somewhat doable. Also handy, there can be a towbar behind it and some have even converted it to LPG. That really is the ultimate Dutch car.

Volkswagen Passat GTE Highline (B8)

€17,950

2015

170,000 km

What is it?

Volkswagen came a little later with the addition bangers, but eventually parried very strongly with the Passat GTE. Initially there was the Golf GTE. We received that car rather lukewarm at the time. They are fine cars, but the name GTE is too similar to GTI and it really does not come close to that. We have less problems with the Passat, probably because there is no Passat GTI. With this car, the total package is very good. The interior is still quite modern and the exterior design is also quite fresh. You have to settle for a sedan, because stations are slightly more expensive.

How does the Passat GTE drive?

Well, actually very very good. There are fewer sporting aspirations, so you step in with a different feeling. Despite the 1.4 engine, the Passat feels quite potent. It’s all quite German: relatively sturdy, stable and comfortable. The seats are very pleasant. Another advantage: the performance is excellent, but the consumption is even more so. Especially if you zip along with the traffic a bit normally, then the consumption can be called very favorable.

Cost Volkswagen Passat

Consumption: 1 to 18.3

Fuel costs: €263

Weight: 1,620 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €42

Insurance: €60

Costs per month: € 365

‘Yolo’ 508 1.5 HDI Aut. 130

€17,780

2019

130,000 km

What is it?

The current Peugeot 508. This time we are not going to look at the maximum horsepower for the budget (that we stretch a bit). No, we looked at the youngest and most complete D-segment car and we came up with this 508. Modern cars are often quite luxuriously equipped, especially with the non-premium brands you are amazed at what you get for your money. It is a neat D-segment liftback, a real Berline. Exactly what you need, actually. In fact, a D-segment five-door used to be the ultimate family car. Oh, and look at it: this is just a handsome cart.

And how does it drive then?

Very very good, if you are not in a hurry. The 1.5 diesel is a smooth sewing machine. If you just enjoy driving on torque and relaxed with the traffic, it’s fine. In fact, you can easily take a picture with this Peugeot. On the left lane in Germany you have a little less to look for, although you can reach 200 km / h. But for a relatively small amount you have a huge lap car, a lot of equipment and it still looks modern. In fact, the current model looks almost the same. Look, that’s a nice bonus!

Cost Peugeot 508

Consumption: 1 in 19.3

Fuel costs: €212

Weight: 1,474 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €150

Insurance: €70

Costs per month: € 432

Depreciation forecast

Yes, go ahead and sit down for it. This will write off. D-segment cars are not very popular. And certainly not with a diesel engine in the front. On the other hand, this Peugeot comes from a time when nobody bought a diesel anymore and there are always people looking for a diesel. The growth has now almost completely stopped. This 508 is modern and has the normal Euro 6 label. The chassis is above average pleasant to handle.

Maintenance forecast

Of course you will have to perform maintenance. The advantage is that you only have to maintain one engine, which is also quite simple. The car is relatively new and there are not very many known issues that you should pay attention to. But this car comes from a time when the French have made great work of build quality and reliability.

Autoblog verdict for a used addition banger

You have to consider very carefully what you need. Yes, there is quite a lot of choice of original Dutch cars and yes, they are generally very well decorated. And in principle, those powertrains are still perfectly usable today. Keep in mind that you will be the next to go from half to full rate. Not only that, we are also talking about 7 to 10 year old cars whose battery needs to be replaced once. The Volkswagen is the least outdated and the most interesting of the addition bangers. BUT! The difference with normal cars is not very big. In addition, the battery replacement hangs above the driver’s seat like a kind of sword of Damocles. And also thanks to that battery, the performance is disappointing. Especially when the battery is empty.

This article Used addition banger for 18K? AB advice! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#addition #banger #18K #advice