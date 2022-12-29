This is the first such incident reported by Minsk since the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine more than 10 months ago, while Belarus represents a rear base for the Russian forces.

A statement from the Ministry of Defense stated that the missile launched by the S-300 air defense system from “Ukrainian territory” fell on Belarusian territory.

“The head of state was informed of the incident immediately,” the statement added, adding that the Ministry of Defense and the Belarusian Investigative Committee are in the process of determining the causes.

He pointed out that “two main paths” are being studied: either the missile deviated from its trajectory, which led to its accidental fall in Belarus, or it was shot down by the Belarusian air defense.

In the context, a Telegram account close to the authorities broadcast pictures of missile fragments in a field, which was re-published by the official news agency Belta.

The authorities indicated that they had no information regarding any possible injuries or damage.

This incident is reminiscent of the fall of a Ukrainian missile in Poland, which almost caused catastrophic developments in the already flaring crisis, especially since Poland is a member of the European Union.

Initially, it was accused of Russia and that the missile that landed in a Polish village near the border with Ukrainian Russia.

However, it later became clear that the missile was Ukrainian, and that it had been launched to intercept a Russian missile during a Russian missile attack on Ukraine.