The family of Mino Raiola has issued a statement reporting the sad death of the player representative, at 54 years of age, this afternoon at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan where he had been admitted for several days. Raiola suffered from serious lung ailments that he has not been able to overcome.
“It is with infinite pain that we announce the death of Mino, the most extraordinary agent ever. Mino has fought until the last moment with all his strength as he did to defend footballers. Mino has been part of the lives of so many players and has written a indelible chapter in the history of modern football”, said the family through Raiola’s own Twitter account.
Raiola was one of the most recognized and best agents in the world of football and among his wide portfolio of footballers were some figures such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marco Verrati or Mario Balotelli.
Over the years, the controversial agent has led some of the most important movements in the transfer market and has left us great moments to remember.
There are many personalities related to the world of football who are expressing their condolences through social networks and have wanted to say a last goodbye to Mino Raiola.
#Mino #Raiola #dies #due #lung #problems
Leave a Reply