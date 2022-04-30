War of Ukraine Zelensky’s customs frenzy Ukrainians to import used EU cars: Queuing a few days at the Polish border saves thousands of euros

Ukraine has abolished all import duties on old cars during a state of war. It has caused severe congestion on the EU-Ukraine border.

Medyka, Poland

There is war a wide range of side effects. One of them appears in the long queues of used cars at the EU’s borders with Ukraine.

For example, at the Medyka border station in south-eastern Poland on Friday queued for access to Ukraine with kilometers of imported cars. They were on the shields of Poland, Germany and many other EU countries.

The reason for the import rally is approved by the Ukrainian parliament, ie the track, and the president Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law exempting used imported cars from import duty, VAT and excise duty during a state of war.

Presidential the decision was praised at the border.

“Zelenskyi has done a good deed for us ordinary people. For once, politicians think of the people, ”said a resident of Lviv Commotion.

He was sitting in a 15-year-old BMW he was bringing from a friend to Poland.

It’s a kind of job, as Halina gets paid for a search trip. It comes to the need of a woman who has become unemployed during the war.

I also search for a car at work: Halina had been in line for two days.

Behind the queue at Halina Volodymyr was below the 2007 Seat Leon. He brought it for his own use.

There are faults in the car, but it did not bother Volodymyr.

“In Ukraine, we fix it cheap ourselves. The most important thing is to get it across the border. ”

Queues at the Medykan border crossing point in Poland towards Ukraine.

Volodymyr paid 2,900 euros for a car in Germany. Prior to the relief approved by the President, its final price would have been € 6,000. So considerable savings.

The older the car, the higher the excise duty. This has particularly limited the import of the cheapest cars to Ukraine. With an average salary of only 450 euros in Ukraine, the purchase of many cars has pushed into high import taxes.

On the Ukrainian side, the car still has to pay various expenses, such as pension and war fees, the costs of a customs broker, and a “certificate that the car is a car” of about one hundred euros, as Volodymyr describes the paper.

A lot of car transporters queued for crossing the border.

Chervonohradin from the city Svetlana Karpenko is so tired of queuing that he can barely speak.

He has had a driving license for ten years, but the 2004 Opel Corsa, acquired from Przemyśl, Poland, is his first car. The price for it was 1,100 euros.

“I didn’t need a car before, but now I’m volunteering and taking Ukrainian refugees to Poland,” Karpenko says.

He found the car in the same way as most other buyers: from a private seller’s online ad.

There are also car trucks on the border. A used car can be ordered directly from Ukraine. This is a convenient option for men aged 18-60, for example, who cannot leave the country.

Customs duties 19,000 cars were imported to Ukraine in two weeks after leaving. Imports are only allowed at six border crossing points.

The import facilitation of cars is justified by the fact that the Ukrainian car fleet has suffered badly in the war.

According to Ekonomicheska Pravda, up to half a million cars have been destroyed or lost. Some have been stolen by the Russians. In addition, the Ukrainians themselves have exported 300,000 cars abroad.

However, a bill is now under way in Parliament to restore customs duties.

Its initiator, the Member of Parliament Daniil Hetmanskin according to the import car rally has congested border posts and hampered the transportation of humanitarian and arms aid. In addition, the state loses more than ten million euros a week in revenue.