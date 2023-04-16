The Secretary of Culture of Mexico City, Claudia Curiel Icaza, accused the newspaper Reforma of publishing false information on the search, by the federal government, for the sponsorship of a world-renowned soft drink company to cut expenses in the Rosalia concertwhich will be held in the capital’s Zócalo.

“I hope they review their sources, relax and consider the broad spectrum of things,” the official wrote through social networks.

Curiel Icaza explained that the information released in the “Templo Mayor” column of the newspaper is false Reform, in which it is mentioned that the soft drink company will sponsor the presentation of Rosalía on April 28.

“The concert is covered like the aforementioned festivals, from the budget labeled for @CulturaCiudadMx; and each massive one not only enables access to culture as a right, but also exponentially activates the economic spillover from tourism in the City,” Curiel wrote. Icaza on his Twitter account.

News published in the column “Templo Mayor” of the newspaper Reforma

Likewise, the official stressed that the free concert of the singer known as the motomamiwhich will take place in CDMX, is an event carried out by the Ministry of Culture for those who cannot afford tickets of up to 3,000 pesos to see the artist.

”Just as we program Spring Night and Women’s Time with 500 Mexican artists (…) we also diversify genres and invite -for those who cannot afford 3,000-peso tickets- Rosalía, one of the most important Spanish-speaking artists in the world,” he wrote.

Finally, he asserted that Rosalía’s concert is not linked to a pre-campaign act of the head of Government of CDMX, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo and said that this event is part of the regular work of the agency.

“What does the usual work of the City’s Culture Secretariat have to do with a pre-campaign act, what this conversation shows is the annoyance of those who associate the sector that cares for Rosalía with one that we supposedly shouldn’t talk to because they feel that belongs to them, but… we work for everyone. Welcome to the most beautiful grill in the world this April 28 with #Motomami.’ the official pointed out.

After the announcement of the presentation of Rosalía in the heart of Mexico City, social networks were filled with comments, some thanking the concert, and others who complained and commented that the money that would be paid to the Motomamia, better it had to invest in other things such as the maintenance of the Metro Collective Transportation System (STC).

Recently, Claudia Sheinbaum He pointed out that the opposition’s criticism of Rosalía’s free concert in the Zócalo has to do with classism, since they want culture to be a privilege.

“I tell them that they are against everything. And deep down, deep down, what there is in that is a subject of a lot of classism. In other words, they: “How is it possible that there is a free concert!” What they want is for culture to be a privilege, for them to pay 3,000 pesos, 1,000 pesos, 5,000 pesos to go see an artist. They want to continue maintaining a system of privileges for everyone,” said Sheinbaum Pardo at a press conference on April 12.