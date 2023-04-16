United States.- Crime is unstoppable, and that not only applies to crimes committed in the streets, but also for the cyber space. Proof of this is that the existence of cybercriminals who hire other cybercriminals has been detected so that they filter fraudulent apps and viruses in official application stores.

While it is true that downloading from virtual platforms has always been a technique used by cybercriminals to infect electronic devices with malware like smartphones, tablets and more, a filter against these was that they were not found in stores like the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

This is because the official digital stores of the operating systems have security filters that are in charge, prior to putting them on their platforms, reviewing the apps and determining if they are safe applications.

However, in recent times it has been possible to detect that cybercriminals have been able to filter fraudulent electronic applications to carry out all kinds of crimes in the Google Play Store and the App Store, according to what was identified by a group of researchers. .

In this sense, after the complaints of the users of these infected apps, it has been possible to detect that the applications with these malware usually offer services such as cryptocurrency trackers, QR code scanners, financial apps, and even some dating-related platforms.

In this sense, according to the security company “Kaspersky”the most affected app store is, so far, the Google Play Store, where the majority of damaged platforms have been detected.

It is through advertisements on forums of the “dark web” and even through instant messaging platforms such as Telegram where cyber criminals offer their products, which are bought by novice cyber criminals.

According to the data revealed by the corporation, according to the type of services that are required, the criminals can collect between 2 thousand dollars (36 thousand 20 Mexican pesos, at today’s exchange rate) and 20 thousand dollars (just over 360 thousand Mexican pesos).