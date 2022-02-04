In a well-attended public ceremony, the ministers of Regional Development, Rogério Marinho, and of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, and the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), who is from Alagoas, handed over the keys to the first 471 units of a residential complex in the city of Pilar, which has about 35,000 inhabitants and is part of the metropolitan region of Maceió.

With 600 units, the housing complex began to be built in January 2019, through the former Minha Casa Minha Vida program, which was replaced in August 2020 by the Casa Verde e Amarela program.

The first houses of the residential, which began to be built in 2019, were delivered this Friday – Disclosure / MDR

The federal government reported having invested R$ 45 million from the Residential Leasing Fund (FAR) in the construction of Residential Pilar II, III and IV, which should benefit approximately 2,400 people. According to Minister Rogério Marinho, 90% of the amount invested, or R$ 40.4 million, was executed from 2019 onwards.

It was up to Pilar City Hall to implement part of the necessary urban infrastructure, providing essential public services and equipment for future residents of the place, who were awarded their own home in a lottery held by Caixa.

Marinho used his personal account in twitter to reinforce the federal government’s commitment to complete works in progress, regardless of whether they were contracted or started by previous administrations.

“Since 2019, throughout Brazil, we have delivered more than 1.2 million homes. It is the Casa Verde e Amarela program, bringing dignity and conditions for a better life to Brazilians”, wrote the Minister of Regional Development, who defended priority for investments in popular housing in the preparation of the federal public budget.

