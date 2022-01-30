Canadian National Defense Minister Anita Anand arrived in Ukraine on Sunday for a two-day visit. This was reported on January 30 by the press service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

“The program of the visit includes, among others, a meeting with Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov. At the airport, the delegation was met by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Polishchuk,” the statement reads. message.

The press service also stated that earlier the Canadian government decided to allocate $340 million for immediate support to Ukraine.

In addition, the UNIFIER mission was extended for another three years – until the end of March 2025, as well as to increase the number of personnel of the training mission in Ukraine to 400 people (UNIFIER started in 2015 to support Ottawa’s security forces in Ukraine).

On January 21, it became known that Canada had allocated $120 million to Ukraine as support. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Twitter.

On January 20, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced that the country was receiving military assistance from international partners in unprecedented amounts. Since the beginning of the year, the United States has already provided the country with various military aid several times. The Baltic states, in turn, said they would provide Ukraine with Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and Javelin anti-tank missiles. The Czech Republic plans to send 152 mm heavy artillery shells to help the country. And Lithuania, in order to support the Ukrainian army, will transfer thermal imaging surveillance devices to the Ukrainian army free of charge.

The Russian Embassy called on the United States to refuse to supply weapons to Ukraine if the States are actually committed to diplomatic efforts to resolve the intra-Ukrainian conflict.

In the Western media, articles have repeatedly appeared about the allegedly possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. Against this background, American lawmakers are calling for tougher sanctions against Moscow. Russia has repeatedly rejected reports of an alleged possible invasion of Ukraine.